ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN EXCITING COURSE TO TAKE THIS SUMMER THAT WILL FULFILL A CORE SCIENCE CREDIT? We will offer NRM 1401, Introduction to Natural Resources Management, during Summer II. This course covers the basics of natural resources management, including topics on the Scientific Method, Management of Forests, Rangelands, Wildlife, Water, and Energy Production, among others. The Lab includes hands-on experiences with crop production at the TTU Quaker Research Farm, wildlife habitat characteristics, and measuring environmental quality. This is a four (4) semester hour credit course. It will improve your understanding of environmental needs and help you become a better citizen.