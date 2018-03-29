Two summer course descriptions for CRITICAL ISSUES IN HIGHER EDUCATION and EDHE-5301.D01 and SEMINAR IN HIGHER EDUCATION: CRITICAL RACE THEORY , EDHE-5001.D01:



EDHE-5301.001 Critical Issues in Higher Education (Jun 05, 2018 - Jul 07, 2018) : Want to understand critical individual and organizational issues pertaining to the functionality of U.S. higher education? This course will attempt to deconstruct a complex, yet comprehensive understanding about how achieving an education is influenced by institutional climate, ecology, histories, type, personnel and operations. The is an online summer semester course, learn more by enrolling.

EDHE-5001.001 Seminar in Higher Education: Critical Race Theory (Jul 10, 2018 - Aug 10, 2018) : Rooted in critical community and scholarly traditions dating back to W. E. B. DuBois (1903), critical race theory (CRT) evolved out of critical legal studies in the 1980s as a movement seeking to account for the role of race and persistence of racism in American society (Delgado, 1995a). This course will provide an introductory examination of the CRT tenets and how to apply when conducting research. The is an online summer semester course , learn more by enrolling.



