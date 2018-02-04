Please stop by English 201 on Wednesday, April 4 at 12:30 for our final LSJE Lunchtime Speakers Series event for Spring 2018. We have two really fascinating speakers, as well as sandwiches and drinks! Dr. Kanika Batra will open our April 4 event with her talk on "Archives, Activism, and Anterior Counterpublics," and she will be followed by graduate student Wesley Jones’ “Urban Structures and Homosexuality: Place in The Picture of Dorian Gray and Chocolate and Other Writings on Male Homoeroticism.”



