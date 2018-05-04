"Shakespeare and his Legacy" - A Week of Events

Next week, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will host a special series of lectures made possible by the generous support of The CH Foundation. They will focus on the theme of Shakespeare and his Legacy. This will include lectures by Texas Tech University faculty from a variety of disciplines all relating to Shakespeare, and as the capstone on April 5th, the Institute has the honor of presenting an address by Professor Paul Cantor of the University of Virginia, entitled "William Shakespeare and the Roots of Western Civilization." This lecture will take place in the Matador Room of the Student Union building at 6:00 p.m. on April 5th. A reception with light refreshments will be held prior to the lecture at 5:30 p.m. in the lounge room just beside the auditorium.

Please see the entire schedule of “Shakespeare and his Legacy” lecture events below:

Stacey Jocoy, TTU Associate Professor of Musicology "’To be Made a Ballad of’: Songs and Dances on Shakespeare's Stage" Tuesday, April 3rd from 2:00 - 3:20 p.m. - TTU School of Music, Room 209

Bill Gelber, TTU Associate Professor, Department of Theatre and Dance "Shakespeare the Director: Textual Clues to the Staging of Early Modern Drama" Thursday, April 5 th from 11:00 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - Lubbock Room in TTU Student Union

Ali Duffy, TTU Associate Professor of Dance "Dancing Poetry: Shakespeare's Influence on Iconic Choreographers of the 20th and 21st Centuries" Thursday, April 5 th from 2:00 - 3:20 p.m. - TTU Creative Movement Studio, Room 108

Featured Lecture: Paul Cantor, Clifton Waller Barrett Professor of English at the University of Virginia “William Shakespeare and the Roots of Western Civilization” Matador Room in the Student Union Building – 2 nd floor

5:30 p.m. reception, 6:00 p.m. lecture

Matthew Hunter, TTU Assistant Professor of English "Love's Forms: Romeo and Juliet and the Language of an Emotion" Friday, April 6th from 12:00-12:50 p.m. - TLPDC Lab in the Library, Room 153

John Poch, TTU Professor, Department of English "That Thereby Beauty's Rose Might Never Die:

Shakespeare and the Contemporary Sonnet" Friday, April 6 th from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. - English-Philosophy, Room 106



If you are not a Texas Tech student, faculty or staff member and need parking space on campus in which to attend these lectures, please visit the TTU Transportation & Parking Services website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/Visitors/VisitorParkingMap.php .



For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.

Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at these lectures. Posted:

4/2/2018



Originator:

Katie Howell



Email:

katie.howell@ttu.edu



Department:

Institute for the Study of West Civ



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/5/2018



Location:

Matador Room in the Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

