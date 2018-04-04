Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series aims to stimulate thoughtful and respectful dialogue on volatile contemporary issues among members of the Texas Tech community. The fifth program of this series concerns press freedom and public access to information.

Program description: Title IX will celebrate its 46th anniversary this year. If one has heard about Title IX before, it was most likely in the context of equity for women’s athletics. And yet, neither the word “sports” nor “athletics” is mentioned in the statute. Specifically, Title IX provides that, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance." Enrollment numbers and financial aid fell under the broad definition of "education program or activity," along with athletics. Title IX required universities to provide women with equal opportunities to participate in sports, meaning they had to offer scholarships and provide similar access to equipment, coaching and facilities. Title IX coverage expanded in 2011 when the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the U.S. Department of Education’s enforcement division for Title IX, released a “Dear Colleague” letter. This policy guidance memo established sexual violence on college campuses as a Title IX issue, requiring universities to treat it as a matter of equity and access. That same letter sought to impose procedural measures upon universities when processing complaints or conducting adjudicatory hearings. Public response was predictably varied, with some observers emphasizing the protection of victims’ rights and the balancing of scales, and others perceiving a manipulative and corrosive attack on the individual liberties of the accused. The OCR provided further clarification of its “Dear Colleague” letter in 2014, stipulating that "Title IX's sex discrimination prohibition extends to claims of discrimination based on gender identity or failure to conform to stereotypical notions of masculinity or femininity." In 2017, the Department of Education withdrew the "Dear Colleague" letter, re-igniting the difficult and complicated conversation about sexual assault and campus safety, while challenging Title IX’s overreach in endangering "fair and impartial" adjudication processes. In the midst of the #MeToo movement, and only three years after Rolling Stone magazine was forced to retract a story about rape at the University of Virginia (after the report was discovered to be fabricated), where do we take the discussion on Title IX? How do we engage in civil and productive conversations about offering more accessible and equitable educational opportunities for students of all genders, sexualities, identities, and experiences?

Jorge A. Ramírez, the Walter and Anne Huffman Professor of Law in the School of Law at Texas Tech, will moderate.

Featured speakers include:

Ari Cohn, an Attorney and Director of the Individuals Rights Defense Program of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

Wendy-Adele Humphrey, Associate Dean and Professor of Law of the School of Law at Texas Tech and Chair of the President's Gender Equity Council at Texas Tech.

Jody Randall, Lead Administrator of Texas Tech's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual office (LGBTQIA).

Dr. Kimberly Simón, Texas Tech's Title IX Administrator and former Director of the Texas Tech University Risk Intervevention & Safety Education office (RISE).

This effect is free and open to the public.