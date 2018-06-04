Parallel Identities: Pattern of Place

Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents artist Patrick Quarm's MFA thesis exhibition, Parallel Identities: Pattern of Place at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the April 2018 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, April 6, 2018 for FFAT. This exhibition is free and open to the public.





Parallel Identities: Pattern of Place, an MFA thesis exhibition by Patrick Quarm, explores the fluidity of self-identity when in a new country. Past and present collide in works that utilize both traditional materials in new ways. Quarm's artwork explores his Ghanian roots and his experience with "Western culture" creating what he argues is new "hybrid" culture. The pieces are at once intimate and familiar and at the same time distant, highlighting the dual nature of self in transition. He notes that his work is an examination of this hybridity of culture and expression.





Born and raised in Ghana and currently living in the United States, Quarm explores the confrontation upon his identity living in a new culture and environment with his art. He is currently pursuing an MFA in Painting with a minor in Drawing at Texas Tech University. Quarm's work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. His recent exhibitions include Oso Bay Biennial XX 2018: Realism Redux in Corpus Christi, Texas and in 2017 at the Peckham International Art Fair (PIAF) in London.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.