Get involved, contribute to a greater cause, and gain invaluable skills!!!





Every year, students on campuses nationwide stay up all night during St. Jude Up 'til Dawn events to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Students on the Executive Board have the opportunity to develop leadership skills such as, event planning, fundraising, interpersonal communication, social media management, and more.





Open positions: Assistant Director, Recruitment Director, Fundraising Director, Public Relations Director, Event and Logistics Director, and several Chair positions.









Applications are due by April 6th. For more information e-mail Ashton Troxel at ashton.troxel@ttu.edu

