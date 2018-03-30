Texas Tech Students 18-38 Years Old Needed for Food Study and Food Preparation Activity

We are looking for Millennials (18-38 years old) interested in participating in a fun food research study designed as a cooking show style activity. Applicants will be asked to complete a brief survey to qualify. Upon selection, participants will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire and asked to participate in a cooking challenge.

The qualification survey will take 10 minutes, the questionnaire will take 15-20 minutes and the food preparation activity will take approximately 40 minutes.

All research participation will be confidential and all personally identifiable information will be protected.

To apply to be a participant please complete the register link below:

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3QV0UgEY0RBR2Yd

For more information or if you are interested in participating in this fun experiment please contact Gipsy Bocanegra at gipsy.bocanegra@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-0804.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at TTU. Your participation and time is appreciated.




















