The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will host a series of lectures on the theme of “Shakespeare and his Legacy" during the week of April 2-6, 2018. Dr. Stacey Jocoy, Professor of Musicology at Texas Tech, will present her lecture entitled "To be made a Ballad of: Songs and Dances on Shakespeare's Stage" in room 209 of the School of Music on April 3rd from 2:00 - 3:20 p.m. Within her talk, Dr. Jocoy will discuss how ballad tunes in Shakespeare's time were well-known among the populace, and conveyed a host of thematic associations that aided and complicated the meanings of plays into which they were inserted. They were used to tell the news, especially scandals, and were often used as weapons of social defamation. Understanding this musical layering was the ballad maker's art, something Shakespeare knew well and used to good effect in his work. This discussion will consider pieces used in Hamlet, Macbeth, and several other plays to uncover the musical meanings that amused and enlightened the audiences of Elizabethan England.

For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.

Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at this lecture.