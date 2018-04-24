|
Come and celebrate the newest edition of Harbinger, TTU's Journal of Arts and Literature. At the event, selected authors from the journal will read snippets of their published works. After the reading, we will have food available in the lobby. This event is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with the arts community of TTU. Please feel free to invite friends and family, the event is open to all! We can't wait to see you there.
|Posted:
5/7/2018
Originator:
Elizabeth Hansen
Email:
elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 4/24/2018
Location:
English Building, Room 001 (Basement)
