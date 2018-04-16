TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2018 U.S. Ambassadors College Student Forum

Welcome all college students to the 2018 U.S. Ambassadors College Student Forum

The Administration's Foreign and Trade Policy One Year In: A Selected Scorecard

The American Academy of Diplomacy presents four distinguished former U.S. Ambassadors to discuss U.S. foreign and trade policy.

Date: Monday, April 16, 2018

Time: 3:30-4:30 PM

Location: TTU Student Union Building-Senate Room

Hosted by: The Office of International Affairs and the Center for Global Understanding

Sponsored in part by a grant from the CH Foundation

 

International Week 2018-April 12-21

