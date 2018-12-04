The TTU IT Division and the College of Media and Communication Think Tank welcome Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop. We invite students from all colleges to participate on Thursday, April 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adobe representative, Tim Schulenburg, will cover the following topics:

Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go

“Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video

Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills

The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace

Adobe will provide refreshments—come by, grab a snack, and learn tools to better market yourself!

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 12

Time: 2:00 p.m.—3:30 p.m.

Location: College of Media and Communication, Room 269A

For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.