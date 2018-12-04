The TTU IT Division and the College of Media and Communication Think Tank welcome Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop. We invite students from all colleges to participate on Thursday, April 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adobe representative, Tim Schulenburg, will cover the following topics:
- Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go
- “Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
- Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills
- The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace
Adobe will provide refreshments—come by, grab a snack, and learn tools to better market yourself!
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 12
Time: 2:00 p.m.—3:30 p.m.
Location: College of Media and Communication, Room 269A
For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.