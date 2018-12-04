TTU HomeTechAnnounce

April 12, 2018—Digital Tools to Better Market Yourself

The TTU IT Division and the College of Media and Communication Think Tank welcome Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop. We invite students from all colleges to participate on Thursday, April 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Adobe representative, Tim Schulenburg, will cover the following topics:

 

  • Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go
  • “Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
  • Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills
  • The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace

 

Adobe will provide refreshmentscome by, grab a snack, and learn tools to better market yourself!

 

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 12

Time: 2:00 p.m.—3:30 p.m.

Location: College of Media and Communication, Room 269A

 

For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.
