Wind Hazard Engineering and Community Resilience

Dr. David O. Prevatt, Associate Professor

University of Florida's Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure and the Environment

Abstract:

A fundamental motivation for wind engineering research is ultimately to build safe structures that reduce injuries and loss of our possessions after hurricanes and tornadoes. This presentation draws lessons from wind engineering research on communities that were subject to hurricane in 2017 and tornado in 2011 hazards. The presentation describes approaches meant to better engage communities into vulnerability and risks of damage. The presentation concludes that there is a clear need to measure the effectiveness of any mitigation outreach and ascertain whether the message has had its desired impact. An example of using an engineering-based tornado damage assessment tool for predicting the damage a community faces from future tornadoes is presented. A new communication philosophy for hazard engineering is proposed that utilizes social science modeling of human behaviors to measure and design the effectiveness of the hazard mitigation messages for future engineering research.

Biography: