Wind Hazard Engineering and Community Resilience
Dr. David O. Prevatt, Associate Professor
University of Florida's Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure and the Environment
Abstract:
A fundamental motivation for wind engineering research is ultimately to build safe structures that reduce injuries and loss of our possessions after hurricanes and tornadoes. This presentation draws lessons from wind engineering research on communities that were subject to hurricane in 2017 and tornado in 2011 hazards. The presentation describes approaches meant to better engage communities into vulnerability and risks of damage. The presentation concludes that there is a clear need to measure the effectiveness of any mitigation outreach and ascertain whether the message has had its desired impact. An example of using an engineering-based tornado damage assessment tool for predicting the damage a community faces from future tornadoes is presented. A new communication philosophy for hazard engineering is proposed that utilizes social science modeling of human behaviors to measure and design the effectiveness of the hazard mitigation messages for future engineering research.
Biography:
Dr. David O. Prevatt is an Associate Professor (Civil & Coastal Engineering) in University of Florida’s Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure and the Environment. He is also the Associate Director of NSF’s Natural Hazard Engineering Research (NHERI) Wind Engineering Experimental Facility at UF. Dr. Prevatt is a professional engineer with a passion for mitigating wind damage to buildings from both hurricanes and tornadoes. He earned his PhD in civil engineering from Clemson University. Dr. Prevatt’s work has contributed to the design guidelines for tornado-resilient structures in ASCE 7-16. He has surveyed over a dozen post-hurricane and post-tornado locations throughout the Caribbean and the United States to determine best options that societies can pursue to develop structures for wind-resistant communities.