The Symposium, co-sponsored by Sowoon Arts and Heritage, the Museum of TTU, and the TTU Office of International Affairs, brings scholars together to deepen the understanding of arts and culture. This year’s theme is “East and West, Music and Dance.” Korean Buddhist Monk Inmook, the leader of singers of Korean traditional Buddhist music and the keeper of the Important Intangible Cultural Property #50 of Korea, will lecture and perform Korean traditional Buddhist music. Dr. Eun Ha Park, keeper of Important Intangible Cultural Property #3 of Korea, will lecture and perform Korean dance and play traditional percussion instruments. Dr. Tanya Calamoneri, Assistant Professor of Dance at TTU, will lecture and perform Western modern dance. Prof. Stephen Jones, Director of Jazz Studies at TTU, will discuss jazz music and demonstrate Western percussion on the saxophone, accompanied by TTU jazz pianist, Dr. Ben Haugland. A Panel Discussion with the speakers and the audience, moderated by Prof. Jesse Jou, Assistant Professor of Directing in the TTU School of Theatre & Dance, will follow. After the intermission, all performers will play and improvise.

Also sponsored by The Center for Global Understanding, the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, and Humanities Texas.