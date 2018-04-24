RAIDER Publishing currently seeks authors interested in participating in the pilot stage of our new program. Interested authors will write their textbook and then work with RAIDER Publishing staff to determine the best workflow, format and distribution platform for their work. We will discuss with participants the qualities of an ideal textbook, as well as the minimum requirements and will work to develop something that can best benefit the class and maximize efficiency while taking advantage of the digital format. Since disciplines’ needs vary, we hope to have a wide variety of disciplines represented in our pilot authors, so that we will ultimately maximize usability across campus.

RAIDER Publishing aims to publish affordable textbooks written by TTU faculty which will be adopted in TTU classrooms. This program will resemble the traditional university press publishing process, providing peer-review, copy-editing and layout for textbooks, which will be published digitally with optional print versions.

View the full Call for Proposals here.

For more information on RAIDER Publishing visit http://guides.library.ttu.edu/raiderpublishing/