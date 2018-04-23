This year’s Department of Psychological Sciences Diversity Day theme is “Meeting the Need of the Latinx Community.” Diversity Day will commence with an interactive workshop on diversity in teaching. A graduate and undergraduate student Data Blitz, Poster Session, and Reception with refreshments and light snacks will follow!

There will be CASH prizes for the best undergraduate and graduate winners of the Student Poster Session and the Student Data Blitz.

A Data Blitz is a 5-minute research talk describing your study. A select number of abstracts will be chosen for the Data Blitz!

Abstracts must fit in with this year's Diversity Day theme "Meeting the Need of the Latinx Community." You may submit an abstract that has already been presented at another conference.

ABSTRACTS ARE DUE BY APRIL 23, 2018. Please contact babetta.mathai@ttu.edu with questions.

Submit abstracts here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMIqpYndGBxa7u3KqCtOQ16e7Jmh5pVM65WR1EA_6WMM3jRQ/viewform?usp=sf_link