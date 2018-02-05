Peer Academic Coaches at the Learning Center are offering 30-minute drop-in appointments until the end of Spring 2018 classes (May 8)!
For drop-in times, please visit our location or call us!
Peer Academic Coaches can assist in all academic skill areas, including: time management, note-taking skills, test-taking and test-anxiety strategies, learning styles, study strategies, and more!
Call or stop by in-person to sign up for a 30-minute peer academic coaching session! Drop-in appointments CANNOT be used for SAP Appeals or TSI/PADR Absence Appeals!
The Learning Center - Holden Hall Room 80
(806) 742-3664