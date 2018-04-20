The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library will honor Women’s History in April with an exhibit about groundbreaking alumnae and faculty who have shaped Texas Tech University’s history.

Beginning in 2014, the Texas Tech University Archives has chosen to honor a select group of women with an annual exhibit featuring groundbreaking, plucky and ambitious alumnae and faculty who have shaped Texas Tech’s history.

The exhibit in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) will focus on the newest group of women selected for this year’s exhibit. The honorees for 2018 include:

Margaret Wilson, one of the pioneers in Texas Tech women’s athletics;

Sunanda Mitra, the first female researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and a Horn Professor;

Marilyn Phelan, who earned her law degree during a time when female students were actively being discouraged from entering the field and who later went on to become General Counsel for the university;

Mary Jane Johnson, an internationally known Opera singer;

Elizabeth “Bess” Haley, former Dean of the College of Home Economics and the only woman to serve as professor, dean, interim-president and deputy chancellor for operations.

The annual exhibit is hosted in two campus buildings. The 2018 honorees will be featured in an exhibit in the SWC/SCL. Past honorees will be featured in a 12-panel exhibit in the Croslin Room of the TTU Library.

Biographies of all the women featured can be viewed here and the TTU Women’s Timeline is available here.



The exhibit runs through May 5.