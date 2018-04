The last chance to register online is Friday, April 6th! If you miss this deadline, you can still register in person the morning of the event! Details can be found on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ksm/outreach/spmt_5k.php

This race is put on by the Texas Tech University Sport Management Graduate Students. All proceeds will benefit the TTU Sport Management Department and the Ashley Stevenson Memorial Scholarship.

This race is puppy friendly! We just ask all dogs are up to date on their shots.