"Reproduce and Revolt: A Social Justice Poster Workshop" by Favianna Rodriguez (artist/activist based in Oakland, CA)



Thursday, April 19th

4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio, CASP (602 Ave. J)

FREE and open to the public! No experience needed. Registration required.

Space is limited to 35 people! Register today!

This workshop is a pre-conference event hosted by Women's & Gender Studies at Texas Tech University. This year marks the 34th Anniversary of the Conference on the Advancement of Women.

About the artist

Favianna Rodriguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural organizer, and political activist based in Oakland, California. Her art and collaborative projects address migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology. Favianna lectures globally on the power of art, cultural organizing and technology to inspire social change, and leads art interventions in communities around the country. Rodriguez partners with social movement groups around the world to create art that's visionary and transformational. She is the Executive Director of CultureStrike, a national arts organization that engages artists, writers and performers in migrant rights. She was recently featured in a documentary series titled Migration is Beautiful which addressed how artists responded to failed immigrant policy in the United States. In 2009, she co-founded Presente.org, a national online organizing network dedicated to the political empowerment of Latino communities. In 2016, she was named a recipient of the Robert Rauschenberg Artist as Activist fellowship. Currently, Rodriguez is about to embark on her first major public art project: a largescale glass mural to be installed at the Garfield public pool in the Mission district in San Francisco.



About the workshop



There has never been a movement for social change without art and culture being central to that movement. Art can inspire, educate, and help spur the imagination beyond the realms of what politics can do. Social justice posters, in particular, are powerful living reminders of struggles for worldwide peace and justice. In this workshop, students will hear a short lecture by Favianna, and learn the guiding principles for effective poster design and create a poster of their own utilizing stock graphics from the book, ?"Reproduce and Revolt?", by Favianna Rodriguez and Josh MacPhee.

Registration

There are a number of events, including this workshop, to attend. Register today!

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, wgs.ttu.edu