Take PSS 2432 during the summer!

For the first time in many years, the Plant and Soil Science Department will be offering Principles and Practices in Soils (PSS 2432) during the summer of 2018. This will be a 12-week lecture class with a laboratory section that concentrates on hands-on experience in basic soil science. The summer section will be limited to 20 students. So, this is a good opportunity for students to complete this commonly required class with a smaller student to instructor ratio.

For more information, please contact Diann Merriman (diann.merriman@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sanjit Deb (sanjit.deb@ttu.edu). Posted:

4/5/2018



Originator:

Nancy Merriman



Email:

diann.merriman@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Academic

