The 34th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women (April 20, 2018) acts as a support to expand regional, national and international research in Women's & Gender Studies and related fields of scholarship. Through various keynote speakers and guest scholars our participants have found a place to network and support women faculty, staff, and students and all interested members of the University and surrounding communities.



Since 1984, when the First All-University Conference on the Advancement of Women in Academia was held, over 40 guest scholars and activist have spoken on this campus. Guest scholars have included a Chief Nurse and Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Dr. Margarethe Cammermeyer, a former Vice-Presidential candidate and an inductee to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, member Winona LaDuke, as well as one of the founding members of the second wave of the women’s movement and current recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award, Gloria Steinem.



Schedule



This year we have spread out some of the workshops and sessions across three days. The conference will begin with a FREE artist workshop, "Reproduce & Revolt: A Social Justice Poster Workshop" with keynote speaker, Favianna Rodriguez, on Thursday, April 19th, at the Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio (602 Ave. J), from 4pm - 5:30pm. Beginning at 8:30am, Friday, April 20th, we will conduct our all-day conference panel and keynote sessions in the Student Union Building (upper level). Our plenary speaker, Dr. Norma E. Cantu, will speak at 10am in the Matador room. Join us for lunch and scholarship award recognition at noon (see registration for cost). Ms Rodriguez will give the keynote speech at 1pm in the Matador room. Concluding the conference, on Saturday, April 21, we will host a FREE literary workshop featuring Dr. Norma E. Cantu in the English Building room 201 at 10am. Refreshments will be served prior to the workshop in the English Department Artrium at 9am. Visit our web site for details on session times and locations.



• About our Guest Speakers: Dr. Norma Cantú, specializing in Latina/o literatures, Chicana/o literatures, border studies, folklore, women's studies, and creative writing & Favianna Rodriguez, an interdisciplinary artist, cultural organizer, and political activist based in Oakland, California. Her art and collaborative projects address migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology.

Registration is FREE and is required for all workshops. If you plan to join us for lunch, make note of the cost as you register.



CONTACT: Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335, or womens.studies@ttu.edu