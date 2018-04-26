Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at which point the app will no longer function. Outlook Groups functionality has been incorporated into Microsoft Outlook 2016, the Outlook mobile app, and the Outlook Web App, and those applications will continue to function after this date. To prevent any interruption of the services you use in the Microsoft Outlook Groups Mobile App, the TTU IT Division recommends switching to Microsoft Outlook 2016, the Outlook mobile app, or the Outlook Web App prior to the May 1 cutoff date.



All current Outlook Groups Mobile App users should have received a notification from Microsoft on February 8, announcing the product retirement. Microsoft will continue to send reminders periodically until May 1, or until the Microsoft Outlook Groups Mobile App is uninstalled. Note that Microsoft removed the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store on March 26, 2018.



For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

4/26/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





