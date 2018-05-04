The IDEAL office is looking for summer camp counselors. We will be hosting information sessions to provide more information for the opportunities available. The dates for the sessions are listed below: April 4th 12:30 - 1pm Doak Hall Room 119 (Behind human sciences building) April 5th 12:30 - 1pm Doak Hall Room 119 (Behind human sciences building) April 6th 12:30 - 1pm Doak Hall Room 119 (Behind human sciences building) For more information or questions contact ideal@ttu.edu or Ariana Hernandez (Ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu) or call 806-742-2420 Posted:

4/5/2018



Originator:

Babatunde Leshi



Email:

tunde.leshi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/5/2018



Location:

Doak Hall Room 119 (Behind human sciences)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

