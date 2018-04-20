TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Engaging Men as Allies

RISE will have the Dean of Students Dr. Matthew Gregory, Dr. Michael Borshuk, Dan Burns, and John Purcell speak about how to engage men as allies in regards to awareness of sexual assault, partner violence, among other forms of advocacy needed in society. (Free lunch provided for those who register)

4/6/2018

Kelsey Lueck

kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Time: 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Event Date: 4/20/2018

TLPDC 151

