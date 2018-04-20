RISE will have the Dean of Students Dr. Matthew Gregory, Dr. Michael Borshuk, Dan Burns, and John Purcell speak about how to engage men as allies in regards to awareness of sexual assault, partner violence, among other forms of advocacy needed in society. (Free lunch provided for those who register) http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/ShowAllEvents.aspx

4/6/2018



Kelsey Lueck



kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM

Event Date: 4/20/2018



TLPDC 151



Lectures & Seminars

