The Office of Planning and Assessment invites you to attend OPA Coffee Breaks. Coffee Breaks are intended to be informal get-togethers where individuals interested in assessment can discuss and collaborate on new ideas, as well as learn about the latest developments in the assessment world. This month's Coffee Break is scheduled for Thursday, April 19th at 9:00 am in Administration 244 with a topic of Engaged Scholarship: What does it mean for me? We invite you to bring any questions you have about outreach and engagement projects or share what you have been doing to impact the community. We welcome you to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee on us, and help build community here at Texas Tech!

4/18/2018



Betty Thomas



bettyann.thomas@ttu.edu



Office of Planning and Assessment



Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 4/19/2018



ADMIN 244



