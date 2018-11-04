Join Us Wednesday 4/11! Students, faculty, and staff who identify as a victim or survivor of sexual assault, harassment, stalking, domestic or romantic violence, interpersonal violence, and other forms of violence are invited to the RISE office in Drane to enjoy complimentary donuts and coffee and 'safe space' to seek resources and share with others. If you identify as an ally or a survivor/victim asks you to come along please be respectful of the space and support accordingly.

Posted:

4/6/2018



Originator:

Kelsey Lueck



Email:

kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 4/11/2018



Location:

Drane Suite 247



