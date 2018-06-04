Our upcoming meeting is 6:00PM this Friday, April 6, 2018 at the Institute for Forensic Science, located at 4434 South Loop 289 (across from Chuy’s and Collision King; near Sprint and Texas Roadhouse).

At this meeting, we will discuss prior events (i.e., TTU Museum event) as well as future endeavors. You may bring your friends as well!

Elections will take place during this meeting. Current positions that are open include President, Vice President, Vice President of Public Relations, Secretary, Treasurer, Historian, and other positions. Only current officers may run for President and Vice President positions at this time. All other positions are available to any member. If you wish to run for any of these positions or if you have any questions concerning any of these positions, please email FSS President Ethan Dodson for more information (ethan.dodson@ttu.edu). Please note that you may not run for any officer position or participate in voting if you have not yet paid dues (dues are only $10-$15 depending on classification!).

Visit our website for more information about Forensic Science Society.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on service events, social gatherings, guest speakers, and more!

I look forward to seeing you all!

