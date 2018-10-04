Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.

This film screening is FREE, and open to all students and the community. Each film will be followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.

On April 10, Tennessee Queer (2012) will be screened in the Escondido Theatre, at 7pm.

For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu

CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA or Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies