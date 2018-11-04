Hospitality Services is hiring! Two New Positions Available!



Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations: Office Student Assistant for Sam's Place @ Murray Hall

Work availability (20-25 hours; 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday)

Responsibilities: helping with deposits, data entry (e.g. putting in orders, waste counts, inventory), answering phone calls, basic office tasks, and other tasks as assigned.

Marketing Student Assistant

Work availability (20-25 hours; Monday-Friday 8am-5am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: binary work, building (e.g. printing, laminating, cutting, hanging) signage, delivering table tents and miscellaneous marketing materials weekly, assisting at special events, and other tasks as assigned.

Requirements: must be able to work immediately and through the summer , must be able to drive a departmental vehicle (see section 2b(2)

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with served events ranging from private dinners to large scale weddings and banquets

AYCE @ Hulen/Clement, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

Please be sure to attach your spring 2018 class schedule with your application.



