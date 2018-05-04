Join us for our Pulled Pork Slider Special. The special comes with 3 pulled pork sliders and your choice of fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries for $7.99. The special also includes a 24oz drink





This Friday April 6th we will be having our Steak Finger Special with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, TX Toast, Gravy, and a 24oz drink for $7.99.





While you are here make sure you check out all of the amazing product on sale from Raider Red Meats. For any information please call us at 806-742-2882