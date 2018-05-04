TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Daily Special at COWamongus!
Join us for our Pulled Pork Slider Special.  The special comes with 3 pulled pork sliders and your choice of fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries  for $7.99.  The special also includes a 24oz drink


This Friday April 6th we will be having our Steak Finger Special with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, TX Toast, Gravy, and a 24oz drink for $7.99.


While you are here make sure you check out all of the amazing product on sale from Raider Red Meats.  For any information please call us at 806-742-2882
Posted:
4/5/2018

Originator:
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


