Are you a University Studies student trying to get connect with other University Studies students all while having fun? Then come join Tech Society for Interdisciplinary Studies at their 3rd general meeting of the semester on Tuesday, April 10th at 6PM in the Human Science room 120. At this meeting we will be hosting elections for the 2018-2019 school year so come prepared with a 3-5 minute speech on why you should be elected. For any questions, contact our President via Email at zulema.garcia@ttu.edu.

4/10/2018



Zulema Garcia



zulema.garcia@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2018



HUMSCI 120



