Job Posting

Organization: Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center @ Texas Tech University

Position Title: Graduate Student Programmer

Date Posted: April 2, 2018

Interview Period: June 11-22, 2018

Start Date: July 2-10, 2018

Position Details: This is a year-round, part-time position for up to 20 hours per week at a rate of $18 per hour. This position does not qualify for tuition waivers.

Job Overview: The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) is looking for an experienced graduate student programmer. As a programmer, you will help to monitor the TLPDC web server, develop and maintain applications (and corresponding databases), and help to oversee the TLPDC website.

Responsibilities:



· Assist in the maintenance of the TLPDC web server.



· Develop, test, and maintain software applications in support of business requirements.



· Monitor and make changes (as needed) to existing systems.



· Maintain the TLPDC website.



· Work with a diverse group of end-users and demonstrate the ability to balance multiple projects.



Qualifications:



· Bachelor’s degree with coursework in computer science, MIS, IT, or other related areas.



· Proficient in the following programming languages, frameworks, and software: ASP Classic/ASP.Net, JavaScript/Ajax, PHP, C Sharp and MySQL.



· Proficient in database programming: stored procedures, triggers and functions.



Preferred Qualification: Familiarity with OmniUpdate.



Application Process: To apply for this position, please send a resume with references to Ching Lee at ching.lee@ttu.edu. If you can provide a sample of your programming work, please do so and indicate your responsibilities in the completion of the project.

Deadline for Application: June 1, 2018

Please note: Graduate students are not allowed to work more than 20 hours per week for Texas Tech University. This position requires 20 hours per week; therefore, applicants should not hold another position on campus during the time they anticipate being employed by the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center.