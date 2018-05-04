This week, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of lectures on the theme of “Shakespeare and his Legacy,” made possible by a generous grant from The CH Foundation.

Among those presenting is Dr. Bill Gelber, Texas Tech Associate Professor of the Department of Theatre and Dance, who will deliver his lecture entitled "Shakespeare the Director: Textual Clues to the Staging of Early Modern Drama" in the Lubbock Room of the TTU Student Union Building from 11:00 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. tomorrow on Thursday, April 5th.

In his talk, Dr. Gelber will discuss how originally, Shakespeare’s company had, at the most, ten days of rehearsal for each new play. The position of director did not yet exist. With limited time and no overall “master of the stage,” how was a work like Hamlet or King Lear successfully produced? Dr. Gelber will point out the ways in which an examination of Shakespeare’s texts give clues as to what he had in mind for staging: how he directed through dialogue, and how his company would have translated what he wrote to the Globe stage.

In addition, an exhibit of texts from The Remnant Trust and the Texas Tech Library collections illustrating the development of interest in Shakespeare’s work is currently open in the lobby of the Texas Tech Library.

For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.westernciv.ttu.edu.

Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at this lecture.