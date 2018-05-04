This week, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of lectures on the theme of “Shakespeare and his Legacy,” made possible by a generous grant from The CH Foundation.

Among those presenting is Texas Tech Associate Professor of Dance, Ali Duffy, who will deliver her lecture entitled “Dancing Poetry: Shakespeare’s Influence on iconic Choreographers of the 20th and 21st Centuries" in room 108 of the TTU Creative Movement Studio today on April 5th.

In her lecture, Dr. Duffy will discuss William Shakespeare's influence on dance choreographers and artistic directors of the 20th and 21st centuries. This lecture will feature discussion on choreographers' staged interpretations of Romeo and Juliet, Othello, and the Love Sonnets.

In addition, an exhibit of texts from The Remnant Trust and the Texas Tech Library collections illustrating the development of interest in Shakespeare’s work is currently open in the lobby of the Texas Tech Library.

For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.westernciv.ttu.edu.

Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at this lecture.