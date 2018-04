Please bring your lunch and join members of TTU's HSI Committee - Dr. Kent Wilkinson (College of Media & Communication), Dr. Dominick Casadonte (Dept. of Chemistry and Biochemistry), Dr. Idoia Elola (CMLL), and Dr. Ashley Gonzales (Transition & Mentoring Programs) - for an informative discussion of Texas Tech's upcoming designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution, including benefits for the entire Texas Tech community such as additional funding for research and other academic activities. Question and answer session to follow.