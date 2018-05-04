This week, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of lectures on the theme of “Shakespeare and his Legacy,” made possible by a generous grant from The CH Foundation.

The featured guest speaker for this special weeklong series of events is none other than internationally acclaimed Shakespearean scholar, Paul Cantor, Clifton Waller Barrett professor of English at the University of Virginia. His lecture will take place today, Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. in the Matador Room on the second floor of the Student Union Building. Prior to the lecture, a reception with light refreshments will begin at 5:30 in the lounge next to the auditorium.

Dr. Cantor will discuss why Shakespeare's plays constitute some of the great monuments of Western civilization, as they are deeply rooted in its grand traditions. Shakespeare’s imagination ranged widely in terms of both geography and history, and his history plays chronicle the evolution of the English regime from the chaos of feudal monarchy to the order of a modern centralized kingship. In his Roman plays, Shakespeare goes back to the ancient world to uncover the contribution of the classical republican tradition to the modern world. As a figure of the Renaissance, Shakespeare was positioned to draw on both ancient and modern traditions, and his plays can help us understand how the confluence of those traditions helped create our world today.

In addition, an exhibit of texts from The Remnant Trust and the Texas Tech Library collections illustrating the development of interest in Shakespeare’s work is currently open in the lobby of the Texas Tech Library.

For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.westernciv.ttu.edu.

Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at this exciting event.