Little Women
Music by Jason Howland; Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein;
Book by Allen Knee
Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
Directed by Kristen Rogers
Musical direction by Adam Day Howard
Choreography by Kyla Olson
April 12-15 & April 19-22, 2018
7:30pm Thursday-Saturday; 2pm Sundays
TTU Maedgen Theatre: 2812 18th Street
Great American novelist Louisa May Alcott's beloved classic Little Women takes the form of the Great American Musical in this heartwarming adaptation. Originally produced on Broadway in 2005, you can experience the March Sisters' journey from childhood to young adulthood, discovering along the way the values of life, love, and family. Impeccably composed music and a beautifully crafted story make this a must-see for every family and every theatre-goer!