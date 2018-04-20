TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Little Women" April 20th at 7:30pm

Little Women

Music by Jason Howland; Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein;

Book by Allen Knee

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Directed by Kristen Rogers

Musical direction by Adam Day Howard

Choreography by Kyla Olson

April 12-15 & April 19-22, 2018

7:30pm Thursday-Saturday; 2pm Sundays

TTU Maedgen Theatre: 2812 18th Street

Great American novelist Louisa May Alcott's beloved classic Little Women takes the form of the Great American Musical in this heartwarming adaptation. Originally produced on Broadway in 2005, you can experience the March Sisters' journey from childhood to young adulthood, discovering along the way the values of life, love, and family. Impeccably composed music and a beautifully crafted story make this a must-see for every family and every theatre-goer!
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/20/2018

Location:
TTU Maedgen Theatre

