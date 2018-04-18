JOIN US AT THE SYMPOSIUM

Student Union Building, Matador Room

9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Speaker invitations have been accepted by:

Facebook, Drishtie Patel, Program Manager

Microsoft, Jubal Harpster, Senior Program Manager

Esri, Astrid Ng, Education Outreach Specialist

USAID, Chad Blevins, Director of Mapping for Resilience, GeoCenter, United States Agency for International Development

HOT, Tyler Radford, Executive Director, Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team

Esri, John Gravois, Product Engineer

The symposium will also feature the YouthMappers program, led by Texas Tech faculty Patricia Solís, and TTU students who founded the local chapter of this global network, which has now grown to more than 100 campuses in 33 countries. Entrance is free of charge, no RSVP needed. You may attend part or all of the event at your convenience.

u SHOWCASE YOUR WORK AT THE RESEARCH EXHIBIT

Student Union Building, Matador Room

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

In order to showcase Texas Tech innovations in digital technologies that make a better world, we invite your participation in a research exhibit to be held as part of the symposium, from noon 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 18th. To submit your idea for a demonstration, poster, display, or other research exhibit on this theme, please fill out this form. Faculty and students alike are encouraged to participate. Your idea will be reviewed by our organizers and a quick response provided.

u PARTICIPATE IN THE MAPATHON TO SUPPORT A HUMANITARIAN PROJECT

Holden Hall GIS Lab Suite, 2nd Floor (Enter through room 204)

5:50 pm – 7:30 pm

This event will culminate in an evening mapathon to create spatial data for an authentic humanitarian project. No prior experience required: free training and pizza provided. Please RSVP for headcount and feel free to share the invitation.