The Texas Tech Student Chapter of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) is a social club on campus for students who are interested in mathematics. Tonight we will be voting on officers for next year, voting on awards for the annual math banquet, and be discussing our yearly fundraiser, selling math finals from previous semesters during the last week of school. If you help out, we will treat you to a free steak dinner! To find out more information and meet us, come join us TONIGHT at 5:30PM in Math 238!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

