Almost, Maine. It is love...but not quite.

WHAT: The BurkTech Players is celebrating its 6th year with a popular piece: John Cariani's Almost, Maine. This charming love story will sweep you off your feet! The BurkTech Players are proud to present their first ever full two-act play performance.

WHEN: April 28 & 29 7:30 PM

WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School Black box Theatre 3222 103rd St, Lubbock, TX 79423

TICKETS: Reserve your free tickets at our Box Office by calling (806) 742-3603 or by visiting the School of Theatre and Dance Box Office in person 12-5:30pm Mon-Sat.

WHO ARE THE BURKTECH PLAYERS? We are an ensemble consisting of students from the Burkhart Research and Education Center for Autism as well as the CVPA's School of Theatre and Dance. We provide a nurturing environment to encourage, extol, and extend collaboration through shared experiences of the performing arts with individuals on the autism spectrum.