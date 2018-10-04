TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Participate in online survey on tech use and wellbeing. Win a 10$ Amazon e-card!

Help researchers understand the relationship between technology use and individual and interpersonal well-being. After you finish the survey, you will be given an opportunity to enter into a drawing for one of thirty 10$ Amazon e-gift cards. Please follow the link below to see if you qualify and to participate in the study. The full survey will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

 

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cAseouMpGXE4sWF

 

Please contact Neli Morris at neli.morris@ttu.edu if you have any additional questions.

 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas

Tech University.
Posted:
4/10/2018

Originator:
Neli Morris

Email:
neli.morris@ttu.edu

Department:
Comm Family Addict Services CFAS


