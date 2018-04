The TTU Food Pantry needs a name, a logo, and food donations.

For more information on how to enter the contest, rules, and how to donate to the TTU Food Pantry, check out: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dos/nameandfillfp.php.

Contest begins Monday, March 19th and the entry deadline is TOMORROW, Friday, April 13th at 5 p.m.

Grand Prize: A signed Coach Beard and Keenan Evans Basketball and a gift card.

Must be a current TTU student to enter the name and logo contest.