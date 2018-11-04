Are you looking for a fun upper-division English course? Dr. Wyatt Phillips will be offering 2 sections in the fall of his 3000-level course on three of Hollywood's most dominant genres: the musical, the western, and the comic-book superhero film.

More broadly, this course will study film genre through an investigation of three of Hollywood’s most dominant genres. Starting with two of golden-age Hollywood’s most reliable and long-running genres, WESTERNS and MUSICALS, the class will arrive at today’s Hollywood titan: the COMIC-BOOK SUPERHERO FILM. How did these film genres develop? What led to their domination? How did they transform over time? What makes each distinct and what did/do each borrow from other genres and other media? Why did the first two ‘die’ and how and where and how have they survived? This course will explore these questions and more.

Previous film studies courses are not necessary, though students are required to have taken at least one 2000-level English course.

No textbook purchase required. Both canonical films and lesser-known gems will be featured. Students are expected to view the films outside of class, but some of the required films will screen at the Alamo in conjunction with this course.

Questions or inquiries? Contact Dr. Wyatt Phillips – wyatt.phillips@ttu.edu

ENGL 3388.002 & .003

Film Genres: Hollywood Staples

Dr. Wyatt Phillips

T/TH 9:30-10:50 & 11:00-12:20

CRN: 13998& 34222