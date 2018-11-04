Join the office of First Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs as we host Conversations with The Next Generation, a speaker series that highlights the significant growth and success of professional individuals within the Lubbock and Texas Tech community. Speaker: Patrick Hughes, Ph.D., Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Date: April 11, 2018 Time: 4:30-6:00 p.m. Location: Human Sciences 169 FREE FOOD is always provided! You will also have the opportunity, if you are an FGC student in your first or second year at Texas Tech University, to sign up to join one of two programs: First Year Success (FYS) or Second Year Success (SYS) before or after the event. Membership is FREE, To learn more about us visit: www.fgc.ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2018



Human Sciences 169



