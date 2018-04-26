First Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs is pleased to announce that registration for our inaugural “I’m First-Gen” Summit to be held in the SUB on April 26, 2018 is now open!



There will be no registration fee, simply complete the form via the link below to officially register for this one-day summit.



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/16ygzE92LjruDdr_mmHc7xS6Mg2vXaYXTLOHRe3ixdag/viewform?edit_requested=true



If you have any questions in regard to the summit, or want more information, do not hesitate to reach out to Patrick Byrne at patrick.byrne@ttu.edu or (806) 834-1501. We hope to see you at the Summit!

4/12/2018



Patrick Byrne



patrick.byrne@ttu.edu



First Generation Programs



Event Date: 4/26/2018



Student Union Building (Various Rooms)



