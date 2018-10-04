Making memorable choices: Cognitive control and the self-choice effect in memory

In most memory research participants passively receive information to remember. The current research tested the effects of active choice on memory (i.e., the self-choice effect). Across 14 experiments (N = 1100) we found that memory was improved by choosing versus being assigned information to remember. A subset of 3 experiments found a bigger self-choice effect for more difficult choices. And a subset of 6 experiments found that prior acts of self-control (i.e., ego depletion) reduce the self-choice effect. These findings represent unbiased estimates of the self-choice effect, the effect of ego depletion on choice memory, and the magnitude of the self-choice effect for easy versus more difficult choices. Discussion centers on the role of cognitive control in the self-choice effect.