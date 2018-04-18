

The TTUHSC Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities. The lectures will be held twice a month at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences. Everyone is invited to attend.



Interactive Environments to Facilitate Communication Between Aphasia Patients and Health Care Providers featuring Stacy Elko, MFA Printmaking, John Velez, Ph.D, & Melinda Corwin, Ph.D. CCC-SLP.



•Date: Wednesday, April 18

•Time: Noon

•Location: ACB 110





This presentation is being co-sponsored by the Division of Integrative Medicine.



During this presentation, Dr. Corwin, Professor Elko, and Dr. Velez will discuss their collaborative project that aims to address the lack of communication between health professionals and stroke survivors rehabilitating from damaged language centers of the brain (i.e., a communication disorder called aphasia). This project is internally funded by a Seed Grant for Interdisciplinary Research (Second Round) and the Arts Initiative in Medicine grants (Total = $100,000). The project team is currently creating a Visual Interactive Narrative Intervention (VINI) that utilizes new media technology to educate stroke survivors about their diagnosis and prognosis in order to facilitate psychological well-being and therapeutic efforts. The current presentation covers the VINI’s impetus and current progress.



Stacy Elko is an associate professor at Texas Tech University where as an artist/teacher at the School of Art she teaches printmaking and interdisciplinary practices. Her current research is using art in conjunction with other disciplines to augment the user experience of music, medicine, and other creative practices.



John Velez is an assistant professor in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries in the TTU College of Media & Communication. His teaching and research focuses on the effects of interactive media at the individual, interpersonal and societal levels. His research examines the effects of interactive media on prosocial interactions, educational outcomes, reductions in aggressive behaviors, and decreases in stigma.



Melinda Corwin is a full professor and speech-language pathologist for the TTUHSC Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences in the School of Health Professions. She teaches, conducts research, and provides patient care in the area of aphasia. She also directs the Stroke and Aphasia Recovery (STAR) Program, a community outreach program of TTUHSC.



This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.



For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at

806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.

Persons needing assistance should contact the Office of Global Health for arrangements

